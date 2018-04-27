Bollywood Hungama
Madhuri Dixit to start shooting for Kalank today

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Madhuri has been inundated with offers for films for some time now, but she has been picking her projects very carefully. She has sprung into summer with multiple projects, and her fans are ecstatic. With her first Marathi film debut in the bag, she’s all set to promote the film, which releases May 25. Meanwhile, she is currently, simultaneously shooting for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor and looking into her first production, 15th August (Marathi film). Amidst all these projects, she’ll start shooting for the much anticipated Kalank today.

In the film, Madhuri will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. Madhuri will be seen juggling 4 different projects simultaneously, which is not new for this veteran, who has earlier stated that she has shot for three different films in three shifts in one day. She most definitely is one of the busiest actresses in B town today and we can’t wait to see her on the big screen again.

Taking about Kalank, Madhuri says, “I am excited to start the shoot for Kalank today, it’s my second association with Karan Johar after Bucket list and it’s been a lovely journey so far. Can’t wait to begin this one.”

Also Read: WHAT? Sets of Karan Johar’s film Kalank are worth Rs. 15 crores?

