Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.05.2018 | 11:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Priyanka Chopra gets COSY on a yacht with Nick Jonas

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra is currently in California enjoying some downtime with friends. After spending the weekend with her family and nieces, the actress came in the news when she was seen with Hollywood pop sensation Nick Jonas at the LA Dodgers game on May 27. The video of the two entering the stadium together to watch the baseball match has left the fans of both celebrities curious.

A fresh set of pictures were shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram stories where he was seen next to Priyanka Chopra and couple of friends on a yacht. Nick and his close friends Glen Powell, Greg Garbowsky, Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet joined them on the yacht. Priyanka is seen sitting close to Nick Jonas and now, this has sparked fresh speculation of them dating.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Priyanka Chopra gets COSY on a yacht with Nick Jonas

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has been linked to Nick Jonas. She took the internet by storm when she made her debut at the MET Gala 2017 donning a trench coat dress with a long train. As she was representing Ralph Lauren, she was accompanied by another Ralph Lauren collaborator, Nick. Soon, everyone noticed the two shared quite shared a good camaraderie on the red carpet and at the after-party. This gave the gossip mills to talk about how they could be dating.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live during Baywatch promotions, she was grilled by the host Jimmy Kimmel about them going together to the MET Gala. She said, “We both were wearing Ralph Lauren. We know each other. We were on the same table. So, we were just like like Hey! let’s go together. I was like Okay! It ended up working out.”

LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Priyanka Chopra gets COSY on a yacht with Nick Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra already has two Hollywood projects- A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She will be soon returning to India to kickstart Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra arrives to watch a baseball game at LA Dodgers with Nick Jonas

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan’s response to Race 3 trolls at…

Dus Ka Dum 3 launch: Salman Khan wants Shah…

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED…

WOAH! Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor will be…

Salman Khan to honour Raj Kapoor in Bharat

Details out! Salman Khan and Bobby Deol’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification