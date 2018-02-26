Live Updates: Sridevi’s final journey – Actress died of drowning, under the influence of alcohol claim Forensic Reports

Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai and sent the nation into shockwaves. According to the early reports, she passed away because of a cardiac arrest. She was found unconscious in her bathroom and was declared dead upon arrival at Rashid Hospital in Dubai. She was put up in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel and had stayed back after the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah got over. Her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi went back to Mumbai. But, Boney had returned on Saturday to surprise Sridevi with dinner when this fateful incident happened.

Sridevi’s funeral will take place today evening or tomorrow, depending on when the mortal remains of the star are brought in. The funeral will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the city today. Who’s who of Tamil and Hindi film industry have gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence to bid last adieu to the Bollywood diva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rakinikanth, Kamal Hasaan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and practically entire Bollywood expressed their condolences on social media. Here are ALL the updates you need to know about Sridevi’s last journey.

5. 35 pm – Death certificate of the actress issued. Dubai Police has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. Reportedly, the actress’s mobile reports are being checked.

5.00 pm – Sridevi’s body has been released for embalming, claim Gulf News

4.45 pm – Forensic report claims the actor died of accidental drowning and there were traces of alcohol found

3.55 pm – Local sources reported that the Forensic Department released Sridevi’s death report to family members and Indian Consulate Representative.

3.30 pm – Bur Dubai police declared, ‘No criminality in the death’, to release body soon

3.15 pm – Forensic report to be handed over to the next of kin in two hours

3.00 pm – Death certificate in process, Sri’s passport to be cancelled

2.30 pm – No second autopsy to be conducted, report Khaleej Times

2.00 pm – Fans create a frenzy ouside Sridevi’s Versova bungalow. Security is tightened. Hospital sources hint that the actress’s remains to reach India by evening 5pm.

1.43 pm – Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

1.30 pm – Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Saroj Khan arrive to pay homage to their beloved star

1.00 pm – Bollywood celebs Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar and millions of fans gather at Anil Kapoor’s house. Hospital authorities said that more tests needed to be completed and other formalities too needed to be sorted. The expected time of release of Sri’s mortal remains for 3-4 hours.

12.30 pm – As reported, officials of Rashid Hospital updated that the autopsy process got delayed and would take a couple of hours more.

