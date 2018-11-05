Kedarnath: Priests at shrine demand ban on release of Sushant Singh Rajput – Sara Ali Khan starrer

Just last week, the trailer of the Sushant Singh Rajput – Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath was released. While the trailer did leave an impact, a few seem to have taken an objection to the film. In fact, priests from the Kedarnath shrine have objected to the film and demanded that the same be banned. As per their demand, the Sushant – Sara starrer should see a blanket ban for apparently hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

Talking about the same Vinod Shukla, chairman of the Kedar Sabah, an organization of the priests in Kedarnath stated that they would commence an agitation if their demands are not met and the film is allowed to release. In his statement, Sabah claims that the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments by promoting the concept of ‘love jihad’. If that wasn’t all, reports also state that priests of the shrine had also protested when a song sequence featuring ‘vulgar moves’ was being shot in the vicinity of the shrine.

Currently, though there has been no official comment made by the makers of the film, reports claim that BJP leader Ajendra Ajay has appealed to the CBFC to deny certification to the film and instead impose a blanket ban on it.

As for the film, Kedarnath that stars Sushant Singh Rajput and will see Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan making her debut, is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and is slated to release on 7th December this year.

