Kedarnath controversy gets murkier: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is dragged to court over date issues

Just when we thought that the shoot of Kedarnath has resumed smoothly, the trouble has nowhere ended for the film. In a nightmare of sorts, now yet again disputes started brewing on the sets to the extent that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has been dragged to court over date issues.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor was all set to launch Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan with Kedarnath. According to an agreement that was signed in last September, the actress had agreed to play the female lead. Furthermore, she had even allotted a chunk of dates for shoot. But the Guy In The Sky Productions Pvt Ltd, which belongs to Abhishek Kapoor, has now dragged Sara to the court after her agent revealed that she doesn’t have enough dates.

The matter ensued when Sara Ali Khan was informed that the shoot of Kedarnath would continue throughout May until July 5. But the actress’ agent informed the film’s team that Sara wouldn’t be available in June as she is supposed to shoot another film during the same time period. This has miffed the makers of Kedarnath who are now demanding Rs. 5 crores as damages after the actress’ sudden back out from the dates allotted.

The makers of Kedarnath have been arguing in the court about whether an actor can change the dates allotted to a film and lend it for another film.

As for the film itself, it will star Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. After the exit of KriArj from the producers list, Kedarnath is taken over by Ronnie Screwvala, who is now the sole producer of the film.

