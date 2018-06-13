Bollywood Hungama
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Veere Di Wedding to have a sequel

BySubhash K. Jha

The four feisty female friends in Veere Di Wedding are not done yet. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will be back sooner than you think for an encore. Apparently, a sequel to Veere Di Wedding is already being planned, and very seriously too.

Says a source close to the development, “All the women involved with the film from producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor to the four leading ladies, want to know what happens with the four protagonists after the film ends. So yeah, a sequel is definitely on the cards.”

The only problem is with the co-ordinating the four actresses’ dates. “We would start immediately. But Kareena is not doing another film now as she wants to concentrate on her son. Sonam is busy with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and after that The Zoya Factor. Swara too is tied up. So we’ll have to wait until next year. But we are definitely coming back with a sequel,” says the source.

