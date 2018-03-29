John Abraham’s film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran’s release pushed to May

A minor chaos prevails in the release calendar of Bollywood in 2018, all thanks to the delay in the release of Padmaavat and the ensuing bottleneck in the release traffic.

We now hear that the new John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran has again been postponed, this time from April 6 to May 4 when it will clash with Umesh Shukla directorial Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor father-son comedy 102 Not Out.

Incidentally 102 Not Out was supposed to release in the first week of December 2017 but shifted out to accommodate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which couldn’t release in December as planned.

While there’s been no official announcement about the postponement of John’s film, sources close to the development say he is just not ready to take on Irrfan Khan’s quirky black comedy Blackmail on April 6.

“There is an additional buzz surrounding Blackmail ever since Irrfan’s health suffered. John can’t compete with that even if he tried. He’d rather wait,” says a source.

