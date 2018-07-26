Janhvi Kapoor opens up about feeling SICK during Dhadak promotions, while Ishaan Khatter can’t stop talking about his bond with her!

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are the hottest kids on the block and toast of the town. Their first film Dhadak has been winning accolades from critics and masses and everybody has to say all nice things about the young pair. The two were recently featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine and looked sensational together, needless to say. While this is the first time experience of seeing oneself on the 70mm screen for Janhvi, Ishaan Khatter has already debuted with Beyond The Clouds so it was a bit used to the grind as compared to his leading lady. Speaking about her whole promotional experience she told Filmfare, “I don’t believe I’m a celebrity. I guess by default, people think I’m worthy of all this attention. It’s all a fluke. That’s my fear. I’ve never had to see so much of myself, talk so much about myself… I was sick of myself during the promotions. I’d wake up in the morning, look at myself in the mirror and be like Chee yaar… wapis nahi! I haven’t done anything to earn this much attention. I know whatever attention I’m getting is because of mom and dad and the hype around Dhadak. I cannot take this seriously because it’s not mine.”

This shows she is grounded despite being a star kid. Janhvi has no airs about herself and is believes in keeping her earthy appeal intact, which is extremely endearing. Ishaan and Janhvi got close while shooting for the film and are now lifelong friends. Ishaan told the magazine, “Yes 100 per cent and it’s going to be a lifelong friendship. It felt like being on set with your best friend. Touchwood! There was a lovely energy on the set during the making of the film. We’ve just been honest and straight up with each other. We’ve been passionate about our work. Also, we’ve been able to share our feelings and our vulnerabilities.”

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions is running in packed houses.

Also Read: Khushi and Boney Kapoor BREAK down after watching Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak