Last Updated 20.07.2018 | 7:01 PM IST

Hungama’s first original show, ‘Damaged’ crosses 20 million views in 30 days

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Damaged, the first original show by Hungama, India’s largest digital entertainment company, has garnered over 20 million views in 30 days since its launch on 6th June 2018. A psychological crime drama, Damaged is India’s first ground-breaking show about a female serial killer. Available on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on-demand platform, the show was distributed across multiple platforms, reaching an audience of over 50 million. Hungama’s association with Xiaomi enabled consumers to watch the show through Hungama Play on Mi Video and Mi TV. This is in addition to the viewers having the option to catch the show via Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and other Android TVs.

Having won over the domestic audience, the show has now been launched in 13 additional countries. This includes Malaysia, Maldives, Fiji, Australia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Viewers across these territories will be able to watch the show with subtitles on Hungama Play.

Speaking about the show’s success, Neeraj Roy, Managing Director and CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The stellar performance of our first original show is a testament to the power of storytelling and the influence a great narrative can have on the audience. Our robust distribution strategy helped us have multiple consumer touchpoints and gave us access to a large set of consumer communities including international markets. We plan to explore a similar strategy for our upcoming original due to launch in the next 10 days.”

Damaged stars, Amruta Khanvilkar as the seductress, Lovina – a promiscuous, brutal and remorseless serial killer, and Amit Sial as Abhay – a ruthless, angry and trigger–happy cop. Starting off as an intriguing cat and mouse game between Lovina and Abhay, the show also provides interesting insights into human behaviour, with both the leads essaying roles that are grey and unconventional.  The show is directed by Aarambhh Mohan Singh and produced by Ekant Babani owned Alligator Media Productions. Damaged also stars Shruti Ulfat, Anil Mange, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanai, Amit Gaur, Rohan Shah and Shreyes Lowlekar, among others.

Also Read: Hungama launches its first original show, ‘Damaged’

