Hrithik Roshan to write his memoirs?

BySubhash K. Jha

Bollywood will soon have one writer of repute. None other than Hrithik Roshan, the star who has been lying low for some time, has decided to tell his story. Should Kangana Ranaut be running scared?

Hrithik Roshan to write his memoirs

Not really. According to sources close to the Roshan family, Hrithik’s memoirs would be motivational, not scandalous.

“He has so much to tell that would help others get better in life. He struggled with a stammer, suffered grievous injuries during stunt scenes when doctors said he would never walk… Hrithik will focus on the struggles. Why should he focus on scandals?”

Also Read: REVEALED: This is the role Amit Sadh will play in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30

