Did Hrithik Roshan hint at JAADU’S RETURN in Krrish 4?

Hrithik Roshan became one of the most loved Indian Superhero back in the 2006 with Krrish. The sequel Krrish 3 added more to it and has now completed five years already. The film won hearts of the audiences turning it into a blockbuster franchise and the actor became nostalgic about missing the character of Rohit.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share some unseen footage from Krrish on the five year anniversary. “Do you ever feel terrified when you think about the distance between where you want to be and where you are? Krrish in many ways for me is the struggle, aspiration and endeavor of wanting to travel the length of that distance. When my dad thought of the idea of Krrish, the first thing I felt was doubt, uncertainty and incapable, I was simply afraid, and the second thing I felt was absolute terror at the thought of not doing it because I was afraid. So we went ahead and took the fear along with us for the ride. What we lacked in budget, technology, specialization and resources, we made up in tenacity, teamwork, discipline and perseverance.”

Many reports had earlier suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan might bring back the alien Jaadu in a big way in Krrish 4. What made it even more intriguing were the hashtags as he partially hinted that Jaadu, the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, might come back. “Today, we are at the heels of yet another endeavor to shorten that distance with Krrish 4; and I feel exactly the same fear as I felt all those years ago. .And that is why I am reassured that we are on the right track. #5yearsofKrrish3 #throwback #isjaaducomingback #missyouRohit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar titled Super 30.