Here’s what you will and won’t get to see in the world cup film by Kabir Khan starring Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev will be captaining the film entitled ’83 based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. But he won’t be the central character of the drama. All the 12 players would be given equal prominence. According to a source very close to the project, “This will be cricket’s Chak De India without Shah Rukh Khan.”

In fact the producers got the written, legally sanctioned consent of each of the 12 players, all of whom have agreed to come on board as consultants. Says the source, “It’s going to be a very proactive film. Each of the 12 players will be played by an actor capable of conveying the character’s personality. We are not looking at making Kapil Dev a bigger hero than, say, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal, just because Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. They will all be equally important to the plot. Besides Ranveer Singh, we’ll be casting actors, not stars in 83.”

So then why Ranveer Singh? “Because we needed that one star-presence to give the film a visibility in the public eye. For the rest of the cast of cricketers, we are only looking at actors, not stars,” says the source adding that the actors need not be outstanding cricketers.

“We are not going to focus on that game itself. We are going to focus on what went on behind the scenes, the greenroom politics leading up to India’s most spectacular victory,” says the source.