Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.11.2017 | 8:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Here’s why Asha Bhosle hasn’t had ice cream and pani puri for years

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Here’s why Asha Bhosle hasn’t had ice cream and pani puri for years

For years, Asha Bhosle has ruled our hearts with some iconic numbers that continue to remain evergreen. But her love for music came with a price and the songstress didn’t think twice before paying it. That was her love for music!

Asha Bhosle has been singing for Hindi movies since 1947 and obviously her melodious voice was essential for her to continue her career in the industry. For the same, the songstress had to make a few changes in her diet which also included avoiding certain kind of food stuffs that can cause throat issues. The 84 year old singer confessed that she hasn’t eaten ice cream, pani puri or imli ever since she was thirteen.

The veteran singer further went on to say that earlier she believed that she would leave singing after marriage and would eat lots of ice cream. However, she also added that her singing talent is a god’s gift and she continues to do it even today. Although she has been tempted to eat pani puri, ice cream and imli after her singing sessions she hasn’t done so till now since it would affect her throat adversely.

Furthermore, Asha also stated that singing is her life and will always remain so. Hence the sacrifice she made when she was thirteen by giving up these food items, continues to remain the same even today.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again crosses Rs. 150…

">

Karan Johar starts this special facility for…

">

Rajinikanth, Akshay, Rahman to be in Dubai…

">

Shabana Azmi gets trolled for food faux pas,…

">

WOW! Makers of 2.0 to spend Rs. 12 crore on…

">

Aamir Khan turns ghar ka DABBAWALA for wife…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification