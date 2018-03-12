Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.03.2018 | 7:52 PM IST

Here’s why Abhay Deol will dump Katrina Kaif

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is hardly been a week since we reported that Abhay Deol will play the love interest of Katrina Kaif. The unconventional Deol will be seen as her lover in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. While this Aanand L. Rai directorial will bring them together for the first time, we hear that it doesn’t last long in the film.

Yes, reports have it that Katrina Kaif will be recouping from a heart-break in the film. From what we hear, the boyfriend played by Abhay will dump Kaif. However, the reasons for it are yet to be known. If rumours are to be believed Katrina Kaif plays the real life role of an actress in Zero.

On the other hand, speaking on Abhay, he will be shooting most of the scenes with Katrina Kaif. It is said to be more of an extended appearance. Reportedly, Abhay agreed for the cameo since he is a good friend of Aanand L. Rai. The actor has worked with the filmmaker in films like Raanjhanaa and Happy Bhag Jayegi.

As for the film itself, Zero will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf for the first time. It is being said that Anushka Sharma will be seen as the leading lady in this ambitious Rai directorial. The film is slated to release in the end of this year, on December 21.

Also ReadAbhay Deol to play Katrina Kaif’s love interest in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero?

