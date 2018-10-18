Me Too: Farah Khan is SCARED of Sajid Khan getting JUDGED & PUNISHED on Twitter

Sajid Khan’s Me Too expose was one of the most shocking piece of information for the industry. While the insiders claim that it came as no surprise to them because Sajid is infamous for his bad behaviour towards women, his sister Farah Khan said she had no idea and that she stands by the victims. She further said that a proper investigation should be done in this matter. Cousin and filmmaker/actor Farhan Akhtar too criticised Sajid Khan in strong words and condemned his action. Sajid came out with a statement later announcing that he is stepping down as director from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 but did not accept allegations against him. He said that the truth will come out eventually. At a media event recently, Farah spoke about this with media persons and said that she fears the quick judgement passed on the matter through Twitter.

Farah Khan opined, “I am against fear psychosis for anybody whether it is for a woman or for a man who is talking to a girl and getting scared that should I be talking like this. We want to have to have a happy positive environment, so that is most important. The only thing I fear are the quick judgments and the quick punishments that are meted out through trial by Twitter which is happening in hours. Even in Hollywood they take their time, they do their research, they do an investigation. They interview friends and family, whether it is 20 years ago or 10 years go- they investigate. So that is a bit scary for everybody.”

Farah Khan took to Twitter moments after allegations were levied on Sajid Khan by Rachel White and Saloni Chopra and wrote, “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

Also Read: #MeToo movement hits a low with Reema Kagti being called out