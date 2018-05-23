Exclusive: Tiger Zinda Hai to premiere in Innsbruck, Austria on June 5

“We are proud to present Tiger Zinda Hai to Innsbruck and its inhabitants. The premiere will take place at the Metropol cinema in Innsbruck on June 5,” informed Andreas Reiter, Marketing Manager of Innsbruck Tourism Board in an exclusive conversation with Faridoon Shahryar. The song ‘Dil Diya Gallan’ from Tiger Zinda Hai was entirely shot in Innsbruck in Austria and the dangerous action sequence involving the wolves and Salman Khan was also shot here.

A Tiger Zinda Hai Bollywood Tour has been introduced for the Tourists visiting this famous Tourist city in the Alps. This Tour is on the lines of the famous Sound of Music Tour that’s a special attraction in Salzburg (another important tourist attraction in Austria). “The aim of the tour is to visit all the locations where Tiger Zinda Hai was shot. Imperial Palace, Nordkette mountain, then we go to Parksmar where the Wolves scene was shot apart from the breakfast scene,” Andreas said. The house that you saw where Salman and Katrina are having their breakfast in ‘Dil Diya Gallan’ is now being called as Tiger House.

