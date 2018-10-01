Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.10.2018 | 9:45 AM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan shoots promotional song for Aayush Sharma’s LoveYatri

BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan has shot a special promotional song for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut film, LoveYatri. But a debate is still on in the Khan family whether the song should be finally used in the film or not.

Informs a source close to the development, “While Salman has been more than happy to promote his brother-in-law, he was always in two minds whether to shoot a song for LoveYatri or not. With the raging debate on nepotism,he felt his physical presence in Aayush’s film would do more harm to the newcomer than any good. So the number with Salman has been shot. But Salman may not give his go-ahead finally for the inclusion of his song in LoveYatri.”

We know not a twig stirs in his brother-in-law’s career without Salman’s consent. But we do hope the song remains.

Also Read: Salman Khan indirectly takes a jibe at Race 3 BO failure, wants LoveYatri to be Rs 170 crore worth FLOP

