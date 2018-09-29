Exclusive: Sajid Nadiadwala to remake Telugu film RX 100 with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty as the lead

We all know that Sajid Nadiadwala has been a mentor to many including star kids like Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff. Earlier we had reported that this producer was keen on casting another star kid who is gearing up for his debut. We are talking about Ahaan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. And now we have received more update on that front. The debut of this star kid will be a remake of a South film, RX 100.

Earlier we had reported that Ahaan Shetty is gearing up to make his debut in Bollywood. The young star kid will be making his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala being his guide. Recent reports have it that the producer decided to buy the rights of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Coming to the Hindi version, we hear that Milan Luthria will be directing the same. It is yet to be seen if the title will be retained for the remake or will the Bollywood remake will have a new title.

A source close to the development confirmed this news saying, “Sajid Nadiadwala would be remaking the hit Telugu film RX 100 in Hindi, under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahaan Shetty will make his debut with the remake. Nadiadwala has roped in Milan Luthria to direct the film.”

Coming to the original, the film starred Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The film is an action romantic drama with a bold storyline. As romance starts brewing between the couple, they get separated due to a twist resulting in Payal aka Indu getting married to someone else. In his wait for the return of the ladylove, Karthikeya aka Shiva continues to be a gunda leading a life in his aggressive ways. But when she returns, he is in to face a shocking truth!

The leading lady opposite Ahaan Shetty is yet to be finalized. An official announcement on these details is eagerly awaited.

