Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.10.2018 | 9:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badhaai Ho AndhaDhun Baazaar LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao to be signed for DOSTANA 2 by Karan Johar?

BySubhash K. Jha

If there is one actor from our film industry who can rightly claim to be going places, it is Rajkummar Rao. 2017-18 has been exceptional for Rajkummar Rao. However, so far the top notch banners have eluded Rajkummar. Not that he’s weeping about it. Rather, taking the opposite route, this astounding actor has carved a successful niche for himself by doing small productions which have made sizable profits.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao to be signed for DOSTANA 2 by Karan Johar?

This is about to change. Rumours coming in from Karan Johar’s Dharma Production insist that Rajkummar is all set to sign his first film for this posh banner. What Rakummar plans to do for Johar will surprise fans of both.

The Newton-Omerta actor will be playing the lead in the sequel to the very successful 2008 comedy Dostana which featured Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as friends pretending to be gay. The sequel, long in the planning, would have Rajkummar Rao playing a character he has never played before. And that’s all we can tell you right now. Watch this space for more.

Also Read: Breakout stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar make their debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu…

Box Office: Baazaar is around Rs. 3.07…

EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to go on…

SCOOP: Only handpicked invitees for Ranveer…

Koffee With Karan 6: Shahid Kapoor and…

#MeToo: After sexual harassment allegations…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification