EXCLUSIVE: Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’s budget jumps to Rs. 125 crores due to reshoots

Ever since its inception, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is in news for all the wrong reasons. Starting with the fact that Kangana Ranaut was accused of taking over Ketan Mehta’s most ambitious film and making a film of her own, now the recent accusations have once again been directed towards the actor for taking the reins in the absence of director Krish. Now reports have it that with the constant delay due to production and reshoots, the budget of the film which was earlier said to be Rs. 60 crores, has now shot up to Rs. 125 crores.

Well, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, as the name suggests will recreate the historic and courageous tale of Manikarnika, who is popularly known as Rani Laxmibai. The film is expected to feature many aspects of the queen’s life including her childhood, her marriage, her children and her as the fierce and intelligent warrior. The film also throws light on her relationships with many, including her confidante Jhalkarbai [played by Ankita Lokhande] in the film. However, recent rumours have it that the first rushes of the film have not impressed the producers.

It seems that the film has turned out to be quite different from the KV Vijayendra Prasad script that was approved. We hear that the rushes don’t involve many scenes that delve deeper into the life of Rani Laxmibai. The emotional bond between the queen and Jhalkarbai, her marriage, the loss of her first child etc. are somethings that have apparently not been touched upon properly in the film. Hence, it is being said that the makers decided to have a discussion owing to which they have decided to reshoot portions of the film. The schedule is said to be as long as 45 days, followed by which, the additional cost added to the film has been extended by almost Rs. 20 crores.

On the other hand, considering the already delayed project [since it was expected to release earlier this year] Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is already said to have gone over budget. With the additional Rs. 20 crores now being sanctioned for reshooting and including the P&A [Print and Advertising], we now hear that it has come up to Rs. 125 crores.