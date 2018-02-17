Esha Gupta to turn blogger; will talk about dealing with online trolls

After publicly shaming trollers for making ugly and unwarranted remarks on her photos, Esha Gupta is all set to show internet dwellers how it’s done. The sultry diva was recently approached by a digital agency to blog about how to handle trolls on social media. With a following of over two millions on her social media handles, Esha has had her fair share of trolls, but has managed to silence the perpetrators with savagery. Through her blogs the gorgeous actress will not only be addressing this issue, but will also offer her two cents on how to immunise oneself against the virtual onslaught of abuses, threats, name-calling and slut-shaming over the internet.

Explaining her point of view about signing up to become a blogger Esha Gupta adds, “The primary issue that I will be covering through these blogs is our social media forums that have been infested with trollers, who use anonymity as a shield to break people’s morale especially girls, as they are seen as soft targets.”

Back on the film front, Esha Gupta who has certainly become an online sensation was last seen in the films Baadshaho and Commando 2.