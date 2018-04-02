Esha Gupta champions the cause of education; adopts two villages in Uttar Pradesh!

Taking her passion for human welfare to the next level, Esha Gupta has now decided to adopt two villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijor district to promote education. The talented actress has been consistently working towards upgrading the lives of the less privileged. After having announced the creation of an academy that will look into the requirement of Indian footballers struggling with monetary concerns, Gupta has now taken the onus of two villages in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Esha Gupta confirms, “There will be logistical issues, but I will personally look into it. Everyone has the right to education. There are many children in small towns who want to study and make a meaningful career, but don’t have the required amenities. If I can help them, I will feel privileged.”

The project, which marks Esha’s collaboration with Delhi- based NGO, will see her provide financial support to schools for the provision of basic amenities. Her team has helped her zero in on the villages that require her attention.

Esha Gupta adds, “There are three schools across two villages that we are supporting. Either they are far away from the primarily residential area, or simply lack basic facilities. In both cases, they needed to be upgraded.”

If sources are to be believed, Esha will provide funds for the appointment of teachers in the villages. “The NGO will shortlist qualified teachers, who will be deputed to the locations. While Gupta will also enable the schools in purchasing projectors, the NGO will also raise money to build better toilets and open a local library where the children can study. The project will kick- off this month. Esha will travel to Bijnor soon to look into the nitty gritties,” a source informs.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz. She is currently shooting for JP Dutta’s movie, Paltan.

Also Read: Esha Gupta hits back at trolls for criticising her post on Syria; terms them as profoundly dumb