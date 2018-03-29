EK VILLAIN team Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor and Mohit Suri reunite for a film and here are the details

We saw Sidharth Malhotra as a brooding lover in Ek Villain. Now the actor is all set to reunite with the team of this 2014 action thriller. He will be joining hands with the producer Ekta Kapoor and director Mohit Suri. And now we recently got hold of the details of the film.

Yes, Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor and Mohit Suri all set to join hands for a love story. The trio will be coming together after more than three years. However, the title and the other details of the film are yet to be finalized.

Speaking on the forthcoming project, a source close to it has confirmed the developments. According to the source, “It’s a small town love story with edgy characters. As soon as Ekta heard it, she immediately reached out to Sidharth. She believes it’s a great role and a perfect film for them to come together. The film is expected to roll in a couple of months. The makers will begin the reccee soon and zero in on a leading lady”.

Furthermore, the source also added, “Ek Villian was both critically acclaimed and a commercial success. The duo hopes to recreate the magic with their reunion.”

While the other details are still under wraps, the film is expected to go on floor next year. This year Ekta Kapoor has an intriguing line-up of releases. One amongst them is chick flick Veere Di Wedding which features Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is yet to reveal details of his next after Aiyaary. With many speculations doing the rounds about the actor’s next, in all likelihood this Ekta-Mohit film will probably be his next.

As for Mohit Suri, he is expected to start work on his next which reportedly features his Aashiqui actor Aditya Roy Kapur. While earlier reports suggested that Kriti Sanon was a part of it too, recent ones claim that she walked out of the film.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor amp up the style scene at Belvedere Studio B launch!