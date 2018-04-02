Disha Patani to take on the role of warrior-princess from July onwards and it is for this film

Do you remember the ambitious South film Sanghamitra? Yes, there was a time when Shruti Haasan’s name was being associated with this venture. But now there have been a few changes. In the past, we came across reports stating that Shruti had quit the project, followed by which Disha Patani was got on board. Now we hear that the Baaghi 2 actress will kick off Sanghamitra from July onwards. The period-drama will feature her as a warrior-princess.

Sanghamitra was announced with much fanfare at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last May. However, then the posters featured Shruti Haasan as the protagonist. In fact, the singer-actress had also kicked off the preps for this multi-lingual historic drama. It included horse riding, sword fighting, combat etc. in London. However, soon news reports confirmed that Haasan had backed out due to delay in the film’s schedule.

Now, we hear that Disha Patani will start the film in July and will soon start her physical training and other preps for the film. Furthermore, we hear that the film will be a two-part series that will be as grand as Baahubali. It is expected to go on floor in Hyderabad and a set resembling Baahubali is being erected in the Andhra capital.

From what we hear, Disha who came on board for Sanghamitra in October last year was expected to kick off the film in January. However, she has been busy with many work commitments. Until now, she has been busy with Baaghi 2 promotions. Now, the actress has also apparently signed a Mohit Suri directorial along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh.

On the other hand, speaking on Sanghamitra, it is directed by Sundar C and bankrolled by Hema Rukmani. The first part of this film series is expected to release next year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Disha Patani will supposedly lend dates, thereby dedicating approximately a year for this historical war film. Also starring Jayam Ravi, Arya in lead roles, it is said to be made in a budget of approximately Rs. 400 crores.

Also Read: 5 Confessions of Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani that will surprise you