Diljit Dosanjh dumped again…Is his career in Hindi films over?

All the praise that Sikh superstar Diljit Dosanjh got for his Hindi debut in Udta Punjab seems to have evaporated. After the thundering flop that was Phillauri, Diljit seems to have no Hindi/ Bollywood films on hand.

Dilijit’s Kaneda the proposed project to be directed by Navdeep Singh, stands shelved for all practical purposes. The other Hindi assignment, a bio-pic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh stands stranded with no heroine. It all happened suddenly with Ileana D’Cruz who was to play the lead opting out at the eleventh hour leaving the project in a lurch.

Sources say Ileana preferred to do an Ajay Devgn starrer during the same dates that she had allotted to the Diljeet project.

So where does all this leave Dosanjh? With not too many options except to return to Punjab to pursue his booming career there. As for Bollywood, they will call when they have something for you, thank you.