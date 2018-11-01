‘Dilbar’ girl Nora Fatehi joins cast of John Abraham’s upcoming cop thriller Batla House

After recreating Sushmita Sen’s ’90s song ‘Dilbar’ for John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate, Indian – Morrocan dancer Nora Fatehi will once again reunite with the actor onscreen for the upcoming cop thriller Batla House. The actress has a key role in the film based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

John Abraham will essay the role of police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the Batla House encounter. Producer Nikkhil Advani confirmed the development and said that they were surprised to see that Nora was only being cast for item numbers when she was shooting ‘Dilbar’. He was surprised as she was very expressive and understood the nuances and language of the cinema. All she needed was to take language classes before the shooting of Batla House which stars in November end for her to lose the accent.

Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut with Kamal Sadanah’s 2014 horror feature Roar, said the role in Batla House requires her to attend extensive workshops with diction classes.

Batla House is slated to release on 15 August, 2019.