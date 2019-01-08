Bollywood Hungama
Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, who will play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It looks like Alia Bhatt is going to be Deepika Padukone’s main competition in the times to come. This year Deepika’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is being dwarfed at the popular awards by Alia Bhatt’s Raazi.

Now the latest buzz in Bollywood is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has hosted Deepika’s glory in three back-to-back epics (Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat) is considering Alia Bhatt for his next.

Informs a source close to Bhansali, “Nothing is final as yet. But Bhansali is thinking of Alia seriously for his next, although Deepika is his all-time favourite. A change after working with the same Ranveer – Deepika pair in three successive films would be highly recommended.”

