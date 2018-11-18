CONGRATULATIONS! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are now proud parents to a BABY GIRL

It’s celebration time in the Dhupia – Bedi families! The families are thrilled to welcome a new member of the family – daughter of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony in May and Angad had posted a picture in August which featured Neha flaunting the baby bump.

After their marriage ceremony was held in May, many of their fraternity friends expressed surprise, since the couple had maintained complete secrecy about their wedding with it being a strictly private affair. This had fuelled up speculations that Neha Dhupia may be have been pregnant and the strong buzz was denied by Angad Bedi and also his father, former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

After initially sharing pictures of the duo’s honeymoon in picturesque locales, soon the news of pregnancy became viral, but then Angad Bedi posted the picture of Neha Dhupia’s baby bump with caption that read, “Turns out the rumour is true”. In a recent audio show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Angad had confessed that Neha was indeed pregnant before marriage and that he was the one who broke the news to her family.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were considered amongst the best of friends and had kept their relationship away from the public glare. Even when they have been questioned time and again about the reason behind secrecy, they have always maintained that they like their personal lives to be kept private.

On the work front, Angad Bedi, who gained fame with the courtroom drama Pink, once again shared screen space with his co-star Taapsee Pannu from the film, in Soorma in which they essayed the role of hockey players.

