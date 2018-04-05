Confusion over Tiger Shroff’s look in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2

It won’t be easy for Tiger Shroff to get over the Baaghi hangover. Baaghi 2 is the biggest opener of 2018 and the youngest superstar of Bollywood is over the moon.

“We all worked so hard on the film. It’s always a joy when your hard work pays off. We did expect the film to do well. But not this!!!” Tiger now moves to Student Of The Year 2 for which Karan Johar wants the young actor to give a looks test.

Explains Tiger Shroff, “It’s basically a debate on whether I should keep my long hair or not. My cropped hair look has really been liked in Baaghi 2. My hair has grown back again since we shot for that film. As Karan Johar Sir really likes my Baaghi look I may cut my hair again for Student Of The Year 2. The important thing is that I look like a student, with or without the hair.”

Working in Student Of The Year 2 is a big high for Tiger. “Being in a Karan Johar production is every young actor’s dream. I started my career with Sajid Nadiadwala Sir (Heropanti) and now it’s Karan Johar in my sixth film. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

