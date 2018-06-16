CONFIRMED! Tiger Shroff’s Rambo to release on October 2, 2020

Tiger Shroff‘s much awaited project, Rambo, finally gets a date and we are excited to see the Baaghi 2 star in his most loved action hero avatar. The movie is now set to release on October 2, 2020 after a lot of delay and according to our well placed industry sources, it will go on floors after Tiger completes his film with Hrithik Roshan which also stars Vaani Kapoor as the lead. Rambo was announced about two years ago and the poster for the same was released last year.

The first look of Tiger Shroff generated a lot of interest amongst the masses because he was showcased as iconic lead character from Sylvester Stallone’s original film. Later, the hype around it died as there was no progress from the makers’ end. There were rumours that the movie might have been stalled but our sources close to the film had reported that the Siddharth Anand directorial was just delayed because of Tiger’s and the filmmaker’s hectic work schedule. Now, as the movie gets a release date, we can be assured of some top notch action scenes and the lead hero’s super duper form in the film. For the uninitiated, Rambo is based on the David Morrell novel ‘First Blood’. In the original movie, Sylvester Stallone played John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran. As a war survivor, the character is skilled in many aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare. Tiger fits the bill of Rambo perfectly and hence the movie is awaited by his fans.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Student Of The Year 2 in Dehradun. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Punit Malhotra.

Also Read : So who gets Tiger Shroff: The Student of the Year dilemma