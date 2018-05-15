CONFIRMED! Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform you that director Luv Ranjan was looking to rope in Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn together for a film. While the filmmaker was in talks with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn coming on board wasn’t sure until now. Now, it’s finally confirmed that the two powerhouse performers are indeed ready to share screen space in Luv Ranjan’s next.



After the massive success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan is all set for another directorial with these big stars. Ajay Devgn is excited and looking forward to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor. He said that Ranbir is an impeccable actor who has given some of then most brilliant performances. On working with Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor added that he is excited to share screen space with him again after Raajneeti in 2010. He has immense respect for the actor and his body of work.

Speaking about the yet untitled film, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who is producing the film says, “We have had a long association with Luv Ranjan and he is like a brother. Now with this film we intend on releasing it on a large canvas. And of course having Ajay Devgn who we have worked with in the past on films like Raid and Baadshaho is a bonus.” Further talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Bhushan adds, “With Ranbir Kapoor too we share a good rapport thanks to his father and him as well. We had done Roy, which despite not being a Ranbir Kapoor starrer did feature some good music so yes essentially getting everyone together for one film is a big deal.” Going on further to talk about the film Kumar maintains it is still too early to divulge details saying, “Right now it is very early to reveal detail, but I can say that with this film the audience are definitely in for a treat.

Talking about working with Luv Ranjan who has given successful films with his comedy genre, Ranbir Kapoor added that he had been wanting to work with him for some time now. He hopes this film to be a perfect association.

Director Luv Ranjan is looking forward to collaborate with two powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. He is amazed by their spontaneity and versatility when it comes to their acting skills. He is extremely excited to work with them. As far as the film is concerned, the plans to take the film on floors will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is clearly adding more projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film releases on June 29, 2018. Besides, he has Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra and YRF‘s Shamshera, both of which are set in different times.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, will be seen in his co- production Total Dhamaal which stars an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi among others.

