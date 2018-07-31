CONFIRMED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sign Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are coming together after eight long years and the lucky filmmaker who would be directing them is none other than Anurag Kashyap! Aishwarya and Abhishek have finally given a nod for the film titled Gulab Jamun and the Fanney Khan actress just confirmed the same. She said that it is brilliant that the two fit the narrative so perfectly and it is a happy coincidence that Abhishek will be working with Kashyap back to back after Manmarziyan. She said that they had almost said yes to this project one and a half year ago but then had not locked in dates. After Abhishek shot Manmarziyan, there was a lot of chatter about Gulab Jamun again and that’s when the Bachchan couple signed the film.

Aishwarya further said that the content of the film is what made them sign it. She explained that if a real life couple comes on board, then the script of the film has to be that exciting otherwise, it doesn’t make sense. Ash asserted that she and Abhishek look at any project offered to them as individual actors and not as a couple and give nod to the same only if it excites both of them. Now, we certainly can’t wait for the makers to reveal more about the movie! We are sure, Abhi-Ash will be seen in a never before seen avatar.

Aishwarya is ready to release Fanney Khan where she plays a pop sensation Baby Singh while Abhishek has wrapped up shooting for Manmarziyan.

