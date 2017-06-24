CCI junks complaint against makers of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani 2

Quite a while back now we saw the release of the Vidya balan starrer Kahaani 2. While the film itself went on to do decently well at the box office, the makers of the film faced another issue, after a complaint had been filed against them for alleged unfair business practices. The complaint had been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by K Sera Sera Digital stating that the producers of Kahaani, Pen India and Boundscript Motion Pictures had refused to provide the movie to it for exhibition.

Now in its ruling the CCI dismissed the complaint against the producers of Vidya Balan-Arjun Rampal starrer Kahaani 2 stating that there is no substance in K Sera Sera’s allegation that the producers refused to provide the movie due to an anti-competitive pact with UFO Moviez and Real Image Media. Further the regulator has concluded that there was no violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act that pertains to anti- competitive agreements.

This verdict comes after Pen India had submitted to the CCI copies of a news article about a complaint filed by producer Viacom18 against K Sera Sera in relation to online piracy of the movie Force 2 that was released in November 2016. In the nine-page order, the regulator cited the fact that K Sera Sera has neither refuted the allegations reported in the news article during the oral hearing nor presented any documents to disprove the same in their written submissions after the oral hearing.

While passing its verdict the Commission also observed that the decision of Pen India and Boundscript Motion Pictures had refused to provide the content of the movie Kahaani 2 to K Sera Sera the informant does not appear to be unreasonable and anti-competitive.