BREAKING: Suneil Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty to debut opposite Sara Ali Khan

His daughter made her debut with a Salman Khan film and there were many reports about his son’s debut! We are talking about popular star Suneil Shetty. Although he continues to do a couple of Bollywood films, he is definitely super excited about his son’s debut. Suneil’s son Ahaan Shetty is now all ready to make his big Bollywood debut. And an actress too has come on board. It is none other than Sara Ali Khan.

From what we hear, this venture will bring together Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala once again. The duo will produce this film under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala & Grandsons. If rumours are to be believed, Sara Ali Khan too has given a nod for the project.

Ever since last year, there have been several reports about Ahaan Shetty’s debut. In fact, Suneil had even asserted that his son has started with his training and grooming for his Bollywood career. As for the other details of his debut, it is currently kept under wraps.

It seems that 2018 will be an interesting year for Karan Johar who is already launching two other star kids. Newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have already kick started their film Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. There are also reports claiming that Karan will be launching Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey. She is said to be playing the leading lady in the Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2. With this added to his repertoire, it seems that Karan Johar has officially become the mentor for 2018.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is making her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. While the film had already gone on floor, it is currently embroiled in a major controversy. Kedarnath is currently said to be in a lurch after a major battle broke out between the producer Prernaa Arora and director Abhishek Kapoor.

Considering the current situation, we wonder if Sara Ali Khan too will be debuting with this Ahaan Shetty film.

