BREAKING: After Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan joins cast of Karan Johar’s next

Just last week we had exclusively reported that for the first time ever, Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are coming together for a full-fledged film. Now joining them is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star seems to be going places after the stupendous success of his latest release. Sources claim that this has left producer-director Karan Johar impressed and hence he has been brought on board. Interestingly, when Kartik Aaryan met Kareena Kapoor Khan as they walked at a fashion show together, they were seen bonding quite well. Considering that now they are co-stars, we know that there won’t be an ice breaking moment needed.

As for Kartik Aaryan, we hear that the actor is enthralled with the news. He had earlier expressed his disappointment of not being able to work with Karan Johar during the promotions of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But now, the actor may be elated with his wish coming true. Interestingly, this will be the first time that the Luv Ranjan favourite Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena and also Sidharth Malhotra.

However, like we reported earlier, Kartik Aaryan may not get to romance the actress. The film is expected to feature two lead couples. While one of them is Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan is yet to be announced. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta, who has been assistant director to Shashank Khaitan who has directed Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and the recent Sairat remake Dhadak.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, the duo will be playing a couple for the first time. The two had earlier featured in the Karan Johar production Brothers but Kareena had only made a special appearance in the item number ‘Mary’ in the film. So, the two will be coming together for a film for the first time.

