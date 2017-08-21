BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film

Earlier we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan had given a go ahead to feature in Aanand L Rai’s film, wherein he will be seen playing a dwarf. Later, we had reported that the film would be heavy on VFX and that Shah Rukh Khan was setting up a new state of the art VFX studio to work on the film. More recently, it was revealed that the said film which is yet to be titled would feature Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles as well.

Well now we hear that, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in the film. Though an official confirmation on the same is awaited it is learnt that while one of Shah Rukh Khan’s characters will be a dwarf in the film, the other will be a regular charismatic character that the actor is known for.

As for the film itself, the yet untitled venture that commenced shooting in May is expected to release towards the end of 2018.