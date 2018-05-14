Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.05.2018 | 11:37 PM IST

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 to release in 3D

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Like the first two films, this one also boasts of high octane action sequences. While some of the action scenes were shot in Mumbai, the ensemble cast also travelled to Abu Dhabi and other locations to shoot key portions. They recently wrapped up shooting in Jaisalmer. As the film’s trailer is set to release in just a day, we have learned the film will have a 3D release as well.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 to release in 3D

Salman Khan, producer Ramesh Taurani and director Remo D’souza are ensuring a larger-than-life experience for the franchise fans by giving them the action entertainer in 3D. Yes, you read that right. The film will be released in both 3D and 2D this Eid. This will be an interesting experience for the fans to witness high octane action-packed sequences in the 3-Dimensional Format with an A-lister. In fact, the trailer of the film will be screened in 3D on May 15 in Mumbai.

Race 3‘s trailer is one of the most awaited trailers on 2018 as Salman will be seen in an action avatar yet again. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Also Read: Salman Khan takes ATV ride and cycles back from Race 3 set; enjoys Dhaba food with Jacqueline Fernandez in Jaisalmer

