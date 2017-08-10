BREAKING: Salman Khan returns Rs. 32.5 Crores to distributors for Tubelight; Will Shah Rukh Khan follow suit for Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Tubelight’s Maharashtra distributor Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz can heave a sigh of life.

On Wednesday, 9th August, Salman Khan called the distributor to compensate for the losses suffered at the Box-Office over Tubelight. Salman, on the behest of his father Salim Khan, agreed in June to reimburse for the losses suffered for Tubelight. Finally the reimbursement is happening today.

Says a source close to the development, “Salman Khan had promised to return his distributor’s money by the end of July. However, he was busy shooting abroad for Tiger Zinda Hai. Now that he’s back in Mumbai, he has agreed to return Rs. 32.5 crores to the distributors. This is half of the total losses suffered by distributors over Tubelight.”

Interestingly, the same distributor, Shreyans Hirawat has suffered losses of around Rs. 50 crores on the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The buzz is Shah Rukh will follow in Salman’s footsteps and compensate for the losses.