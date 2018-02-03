BREAKING: Ranveer Singh to play a sardaar in YRF’s next – Faujia

Ranveer Singh is obviously elated with all the appreciation coming his way for Padmaavat. But, the actor has also decided to move on to his next project with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer is all set to join hands with Befikre producers Yash Raj Films for their next. The forthcoming film is tentatively titled Faujia.

Furthermore, it is being said that Ranveer Singh will play the role of Sardaar in the film. Interesting, this will be the first time where the actor will be seen in such a unique role. While the details of the same are currently under wraps, we are also awaiting an official announcement.

In the past, there were several reports claiming that Ranveer Singh will play a sardaar in an upcoming film. However, they also suggested that the actor may replace Akshay Kumar in the sequel to the comedy Singh Is Kinng. But soon the buzz around the same died down.

On the other hand, talking about Faujia, we hear that the film is being readied for a 2019 release itself. In fact, if rumours are to be believed, the film too will go on floor next year.

Also, it needs to be considered that Ranveer Singh has two major commitments this year. Besides Gully Boy which has Alia Bhatt as his co-star, Ranveer Singh will also be working on Simmba. The film will bring together Singh with one of the most popular action directors Rohit Shetty. Both these films are expected to hit the silver screen this year itself with Simmba being one of the last releases of 2018.