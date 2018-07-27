BREAKING: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Salman Khan’s BHARAT and the reason is NICK JONAS!

No, this is not a hoax. Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra has walked out of her big-ticket Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan and the reason is every bit special. Hold on to your breathe before we tell you that PC is no longer a part of Bharat because of Nick Jonas. Yes, it is unbelievable but every bit true. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally taken to Twitter to confirm this news. He wrote, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.” Oh my god! This news sure has pleasantly shocked us to the core.

Now, we are waiting for an official statement about this spectacular development from the lady herself. We are sure she will shed some more light on this. While Ali made it very clear that the reason Priyanka walked out of Bharat was because of Nick, we still need a full disclosure on this matter from Priyanka. We are sure she would soon make it official. PC made no bones about hiding her relationship with Nick and even got him to India to meet all her close friends and family. The two are inseparable and PC too has bonded effortlessly with his family back in the States. It is therefore not surprising if she wants to take this relationship to the next level. We wish the lovebirds all the best.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is prepping for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.