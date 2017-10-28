Breaking News: Iconic R D Burman Lata Mangeshkar-Kishore Kumar number ‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’ to feature in Dutt biopic

The Raj Kumar Hirani – Ranbir Kapoor bio-pic on Sanjay Dutt just got more exciting. The latest development on that front is the inclusion of the song ‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’ (haan yehi pyar hai) from Sanjay Dutt’s 1981 debut film Rocky.

Fans of nostalgia music will recall this Lata-Kishore duet composed by R D Burman as one of the most cherish able romantic melodies of the 1980s, and one that Sanjay Dutt would sing to his then-girlfriend Tina Munim who played the romantic lead opposite Dutt in Rocky, even when they were not facing the camera.

While the ultra-romantic velvety track’s inclusion in Hirani’s Dutt is indeed welcome, what comes as surprise is the context in which it will be used in the new film.

Says a source, “‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’ won’t be about romantic love but the love of life. The female voice has been completely eliminated and we will have only singer, Armaan Malik, crooning about the love of life as Sanjay Dutt goes from one crisis, drugs, to another, imprisonment. The song will play like a theme tune throughout the film.”

The very talented composer Amaal Malik who has been given the daunting task of re-mixing ‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’ says, “Yes, I am doing a new version of ‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’ for the Sanjay Dutt bio-pic. But my God! What a responsibility. That RD Burman song is the baap of romantic duets. To recreate that kind of composition and to get the voice quality of Kishore Kumarji is like climbing the peak of a Melody Everest. I am not much into re-mixes. But this one I had to do because a filmmaker like Raju Hirani asked me and because well…it’s vintage R D Burman.”

Amaal is prompt to point out that he will be duly crediting R D Burman for the song. “Not for one moment am I going to claim credit for ‘Kya Yehi Pyar Hai’. I see a lot of remixes these days where the guy doing a re-mix talks of the song as though it is his original. That’s a shame.”

Is Tanishk Bagchi listening?