BREAKING! Neeraj Pandey to partner with Sunir Khetrapal for Bad Genius remake

We told you last week, exclusively, that Sunir Khetrapal’s Azure Entertainment has acquired rights for the Chinese blockbuster Bad Genius. Now, there is one more development about this project. Our sources close to the film have confirmed that Khetrapal has found a co-producer in Plan C studios who wish to invest in the remake of Bad Genius. For the uninitiated, Plan C Studios is an Indian motion picture production company founded as an alliance between Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment and the duo Neeraj Pandey & Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks. Looks like the producers are making sure that the project is well mounted.

Now come back on Bollywood Hungama to get an exclusive update on who would be cast in this remake of a global hit. For those who don’t know, Bad Genius is one of the top grossing film in China of 2017, is a hot property in the international movie market. The makers have been in discussion with many countries for the same. They initially closed a deal for a Hollywood remake and recently India became the second country to get the official remake rights of the film. Bad Genius has been acquired by Azure Entertainment and now Plan C studios have partnered with it too.

Azure Entertainment has earned two of the top grossing films in China in 2017 and 2018 – Spanish film Cotratiempo (The Invisible Guest), which grossed close to USD 30 mn in China and Thai film Bad Genius which grossed more than USD 40 mn in China. Bad Genius is also the all-time top grossing film of Thailand ever.