BREAKING: John Abraham WINS the legal battle! Prernaa Arora no longer part of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran maker John Abraham can finally heave a sigh of relief after the recent order passed by Bombay High Court. The film will not only be able to retain its release date to be May 25 but the HC has ruled in favour of John Abraham. In the sense, the film’s association with KriArj Entertainment stands cancelled.

It is a known fact that John Abraham had moved the court for his film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, after several payments were defaulted by KriArj Entertainment. Despite promises of financing the publicity campaign as well as the production cost, many dues continued to remain unpaid. Hence, owing to the practice of non-payment that continued, John decided to fight a legal battle against KriArj.

And now, as per the recent statement released by the spokesperson of JA Entertainment, it has been confirmed that Parmanu will be releasing under the banners, JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. The statement said, “At the very outset, we would like to thank the entire media fraternity for its continued support to us and our film, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran. We would like to briefly apprise you of yesterday’s developments in the on-going case in the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. It has been agreed that Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran, will release on May 25, 2018 under the joint banner of JA Entertainment, Zee Studios, & Kyta Productions.”

The other conditions include, “There is no other producer associated with this project. The trailer of the film will be launched today on May 11, 2018 which is the 20th anniversary of India’s Nuclear Test explosions at Pokhran. The Film will be distributed in India by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and will be distributed overseas by Zee Studios. We are extremely thankful to the Hon’ble Bombay High Court for the speedy resolution of various issues at hand thus paving the way for our film’s release.”

The statement added, “We would like to make no further comment and focus all our energies on the release of the film now. Once again, we thank you for your understanding and support.”

