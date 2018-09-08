BREAKING: Jayantilal Gada of Pen to remake Si3 aka Singham 3 and Vidyut Jammwal may be the lead

Well, we have only seen Ajay Devgn as the sincere, honest police officer Bajirao Singham. Before fans of the actor get disappointed about anyone replacing the Bollywood superstar, let us tell you that we are talking about a completely different film here. The Suriya starrer Singham 3 aka Si3 is all set to get a Hindi remake. And if sources are to be believed, Vidyut Jammwal is expected to play the leading man in this action packed drama.

Before you get confused over the details, let us tell you that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will continue taking the Singham franchise ahead. On the other hand, the rights of the plotline of Si3 are currently bought by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Entertainment. However, we hear that the reference to Singham as the lead character may be eliminated from the film and the said remake would only be focusing on the storyline. Sources close to the development said, “Producer Jayantilal Gada has bought the rights to the Tamil film, Si3. Now, Gada will make the Hindi remake and the grapevine says that he has actor Vidyut Jammwal on board to play the lead role.”

Si3 is an action drama revolves around Suriya as the IPS officer busting out some intriguing murder cases including an unsolved murder of the Vishakapatnam City Police Commissioner Ramakrishna IPS. Considering that the story is an individual one, the film may feature Vidyut in the role of the police officer. Further casting details on Si3 remake is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his action roles, is already a part of the Commando franchise which features him as a spy and RAW agent. As of now, the actor has already started shooting for the Vipul Shah production Commando 3.

