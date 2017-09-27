Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.09.2017 | 9:51 PM IST

BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to star in Yash Raj Films’ Next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

It is known that Tiger Shroff is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan. The newbie actor considers Hrithik as his idol. The fans can rejoice as the Tiger Shroff and his idol Hrithik Roshan are coming together.

On this auspicious occasion of late ace filmmaker Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, Yash Raj Films has proudly announced Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time in a thrilling action film. The untitled film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will begin shooting in April 2018.

Hrithik Roshan is returning to YRF after 11 years post- Dhoom 2 which was a blockbuster. This is Tiger Shroff’s first film with YRF. Siddharth Anand, who began his career with YRF, returns back home to present both these superstars in a slick contemporary action film. The untitled film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

On the film front, Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for mathematician Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30. Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 2.



