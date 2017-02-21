This Bollywood actress’s passport plea rejected by the Bombay High Court

Readers may recall actress Monica Bedi as the very lady who had acted in films like Jodi No.1, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Tirchhi Topiwale, etc… She had even featured in the second season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 2’. Yesterday, the Bombay High Court rejected her application in MP for renewing her passport. The court admitted that her appeal (in which she had challenged a 1993 notification), stated that if there was a pending appeal then the passport can be issued for a year and cannot be renewed afterwards.

Readers may know that, Monica Bedi, who was extradited in the year 2005 along with the notorious gangster Abu Salem, had been booked for submitting forged documents in order obtain a passport. She was also sentenced to five years in jail. However, in the year 2007, she got released on bail, with her appeal still pending. In the year 2010, the Apex Court had upheld her conviction and had also reduced her sentence. Monica Bedi’s lawyer Nitin Pradhan said that no order had been passed about rejecting his client’s (Monica Bedi) application.

Meanwhile, Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Pradbhudesai said that it wasn’t possible to issue directions to passport authorities to renew her passport.

