Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar branded CRUEL by Jodis as Singles win the Samudri Lootere task

After a bit of a slow start Bigg Boss season 12 is now finally gaining momentum amongst the masses. The season really got a lot of traction after Bigg Boss introduced the Samudri Lootere task on Wednesday! The house was divided in Jodis vs Singles groups for the task and yesterday, it was the turn of the Jodis to brave torture at the hands of their rivals in the task. The concept of the task is that a contestant sits in a torture chair with a ring and the rivals make him give that up. We saw that the singles gave a good performance and were able to safeguard two rings. Yesterday, the first contestant from the Jodis team to play was Somi Khan. Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar tortured her and she couldn’t stand it. She gave up soon and next up was Jasleen. Same thing got repeated but Jasleen accused Dipika of being totally cruel towards the Jodis, forgetting that she too went through the same thing at the hands of her team.

Dipika cried again and got emotional. Shivashish was the next contestant to come. Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra took their revenge and was later joined by Dipika who had recovered by then. While the task was on, Shivashish blamed Karan for hitting him. Roshmi and Kriti who were moderators then declared him winner! Urvashi was the next inmate to face torture and she stood the test of time. She sat there till the end, winning the task. Now, Bigg Boss declared that both teams were tied as both secured two rings each. Time of the contestants then was calculated and singles were declared winners. Meanwhile, Jasleen and Dipika got into an ugly spat.

Today’s episode will be very interesting because the contestants will be asked to nominate for the next captain of the house.

