Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.10.2018 | 4:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badhaai Ho AndhaDhun Baazaar LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota wants to do Kanyadaan for Jasleen Matharu while she pines for her ‘boyfriend’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Evicted contestant Anup Jalota has been talking a lot about the truth revolving about his relationship with Jasleen Matharu in the house. While they posed as a couple on the show and piqued a lot of interest of people because of their ‘Vichitra’ pairing, essentially they never were in a relationship. Anup claims that they were persuaded by the makers to pose as a couple to gain TRPs and that whole thing was scripted for the show. He later claimed that he was never romantically involved with the 28 year old singer, he was just her teacher and a senior in the industry. According to Anup, he met Jasleen only with her parents and did not know her in personal capacity. He even went a little far by saying that he would love to do Kanyadaan for her with permission of her father Kesar Matharu.

Bigg Boss 12 Anup Jalota wants to do Kanyadaan for Jasleen Matharu while she pines for her 'boyfriend’

While all this is happening outside the house… Jasleen is seen missing her boyfriend Jalota in the house. Well since now the cat is out of the bag, it seems pretty farcical to see Jasleen still putting up with the act. What to do you think? Whose version do you believe?

Bigg Boss 12 Anup Jalota wants to do Kanyadaan for Jasleen Matharu while she pines for her 'boyfriend’1

Currently, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are in the house and are set to divide the house into groups In addition to that there is a new love brewing in the house. Deepak Kumar is in love with Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana is an interesting witness to this development. Finally, looks like something exciting is happening on the house with the week’s nomination task underway.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Megha, Jasleen, Dipika, Sreesanth, Rohit, Urvashi, Srishty, Shivashish and Karanvir get NOMINATED this week

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The Bigg Boss Anup Jalota - Jasleen Matharu…

Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to enter the…

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota DENIES being in a…

" />

Bigg Boss 12: Megha, Jasleen, Dipika,…

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth REFUSES to go to…

EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to go on…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification