Did Babumoshai Bandookbaaz seal Nihalani’s fate at the CBFC?

Filmmaker Kushan Nandy whose Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was lately trapped in a censorial crisis admits that his team could have a hand in Nihalani’s departure as the chairperson of the CBFC.

“We had complained formally to the I &B ministry about the high-handed behaviour of the CBFC during our screening. One of the board members had even misbehaved with my producer Kiran Shroff and the CBFC had not taken any step against the offending board member. All this must have not gone down well with the I & B Ministry,” says Kushan.

Kushan however refuses to put the blame for his film’s censorial woes on Pahlaj Nihalani’s shoulders. “I don’t think Mr Nihalani was the problem. It is the outdated guidelines followed by the CBFC that are to blame. Until those change nothing can happen. Shyam Benegal’s committee submitted the proposals for a reform in the CBFC guidelines. Why haven’t those proposals been implemented as yet?”