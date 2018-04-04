Baaghi 2 success inspires Karan Johar to tweak Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2

Baaghi 2 success seems to have had a major effect on the career of Tiger Shroff. Well, every film’s victory at the box office has a positive impact on one’s career. But Baaghi 2 has now inspired Punit Malhotra to make changes in the script of Student Of The Year 2. How? Let us explain.

Baaghi 2 has not only proved that Tiger Shroff rides the success of the franchise solely on his shoulders but it also showcases his immense popularity as an action star. Keeping this in mind, Karan Johar has decided to make action an integral part of Student Of The Year 2. The prequel hardly boasted of any action sequences. However, the second instalment will have four major high-octane scenes. Courtesy, the love audiences are showering on Tiger’s action-packed avatars.

Punit Malhotra, who last directed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, wants to do complete justice to Student Of The Year 2. It doesn’t come as a surprise since he wishes to match up to the prequel which was directed by Karan Johar himself. For the same, he isn’t leaving any stone unturned! So now, besides dance and romance, action too will be integral to the storyline.

Also, yet another incident that inspired Punit to take this decision was the disappointing performance of Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael. The film highlighted Tiger’s flexible dance moves but failed to impress the audience. Hence, additional element of action in SOTY 2 will cater to the audience who loves Tiger’s action.

Earlier, we had reported that Tiger Shroff will take off to Dehradun this month to kick off Student Of The Year 2. If reports are to be believed, it will mark the debut, the young and popular star kid Ananya Panday and theatre-actress Tara Sutaria.

Considering that the two are debutants, the second instalment of SOTY solely depends on Tiger’s crowd-pulling skills. Hence, reportedly, the makers want his forte action to be a part of this otherwise light-hearted teenage college caper.

